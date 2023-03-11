Inverness CT 2-1 Kilmarnock: Your views

We asked for your thoughts after Kilmarnock crashed out of the Scottish Cup away to second-tier Caley Thistle.

You weren't particularly impressed:

Anon: Kilmarnock are going backwards as the season progresses. No cohesion, bereft of ideas, and rudderless. A bunch of journeymen players who if they had come up against Darvel would have been embarrassed more than Aberdeen. It doesn’t bode well at all.

John: Clueless, gutless, hopeless, dire, dross, rubbish, spineless, disgraceful. Keep Walker and get rid of the rest - what an embarrassment. McInnes must go.

Thomas: Are we surprised? Play to date has been insipid, so no change here! If relegated, I doubt if we would get back up straight away. We are not good enough. Clear out, restructuring and managerial change needed?

Jude: The fans disappointed us, travelling four hours only to boo your own team and chant against us the second ICT scored in the second half. 40 minutes of jeering by your own "fans" doesn't help us win at all. Poor show, Killie boys.