Manchester United are interested in signing England striker Tammy Abraham, 25, from Italian side Roma. (Caught Offside via Manchester Evening News, external)

Spain forward Ansu Fati, 20, has no intention of leaving Barcelona, despite United's interest and offers from Tottenham, Arsenal and Bayern Munich. (Mundo Deportivo), external

The emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, is expected to make a bid of more than £4bn for Manchester United by Friday's deadline. (Guardian, external)

