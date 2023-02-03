Brentford v Southampton: Team news
- Published
Brentford have no fresh injury concerns, with Shandon Baptiste back in contention after a groin problem.
Pontus Jansson and Frank Onyeka are nearing a return to full fitness but they will not be involved on Saturday.
Southampton's Kyle Walker-Peters could feature despite being withdrawn with a hamstring issue in the midweek defeat by Newcastle.
New signings Kamaldeen Sulemana and Paul Onuachu are available, while Moussa Djenepo returns from concussion.
Who will make Brentford's line-up?