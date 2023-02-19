Motherwell 2-0 Heart of Midlothian: What the manager said

Heart of Midlothian head coach Robbie Neilson thinks Sunday's defeat by Motherwell was the worst his side have played "for a long, long time".

"I just thought that from the start we were poor - the worst we've played, definitely this season," he tells BBC Scotland. "We just weren't at the races at all.

"You can sometimes maybe carry two or three players, but apart from Zander Clark, they weren't at the level they should be. We've done really well this season to get where we are, but today wasn't good enough.

"We lost goals at key moments. We were on top at that moment and had chances but didn't take them.

"The two goals we lost were down to concentration levels, but that wasn't the key factor in the game. It was just the quality we showed wasn't anywhere near where it should be.

"They out-fought us and out-competed us. We hope it is a one off. We are a possession-based team, but at times it was possession for the sake of it and we have to get back to being more aggressive in our play."