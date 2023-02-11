Arsenal 1-1 Brentford - analysis

BBC Sport's Gary Rose: "What a season Brentford are having.

"They have beaten Manchester City and Liverpool and taken points off Chelsea, Tottenham and now Arsenal.

"Thomas Frank has fashioned a hard-working, discplined but talented side that boasts a defence that has conceded just twince 2023 and in Ivan Toney possess one of the Premier League's top scorers with Erling Haaland and Harry Kane having scored more than his 15.

"Hard to beat and carrying a threat - Brentford are looking every bit a side capable of securing a finish in the European places this season."