Hearts 3-0 St Johnstone: Analysis

Thomas Duncan, BBC Sport Scotland

It's clear to see St Johnstone's progression this season. Their midfield was excellent, with Cammy MacPherson and Graham Carey showing some clever touches.

But their finishing let them down for the first hour when they were still in the game. With Nicky Clark injured and Stevie May playing mostly outside the box, their chances in the penalty area fell to less reliable players.

Crucially, though, they are still closer to the top six than the relegation play-off spot and performances in recent weeks have been good.