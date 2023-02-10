Dyche on Calvert-Lewin, Liverpool and rivalry with Klopp

Sean Dyche has been speaking to the media before Everton's Premier League match with Liverpool on Monday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

  • On his first Merseyside derby: "Big game. New experience for me. We know the form somewhat goes out of the window. The feel of the game can sometimes affect the game. We're really looking for a performance again, against Arsenal I said it was fantastic to get a win but I was really looking for a reaction and a performance and I think we're still laying that down."

  • Dyche does not yet know if Calvert-Lewin will be fit to face Liverpool: "We're still monitoring him. It'll be touch and go at best I think for the Liverpool game. We'll have to hope it settles down sooner rather than later. Unfortunately he's got a niggly hamstring so we hope to get on top of that as soon as we can."

  • On his previous rivalry with Jurgen Klopp: "It's just two managers playing against each other's teams, there was nothing in that. I think fans want to see two managers for their teams standing up and after the game for me it's done."

  • When asked if he felt sympathy for Klopp, Dyche said: "There is no sympathy in football, only empathy. As a manager you have an understanding of others. He certainly doesn't want or need my sympathy, trust me."

  • Dyche was asked again about a ban on hats and snoods in training: "They can't wear snoods. They can't wear hats. The rules of the game state you can't wear either. It's just logic."