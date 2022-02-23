Manchester City travel to Goodison Park this weekend hoping to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table.

So far, so simple.

However, if Everton beat City to secure a much-needed win, the Toffees will hand an advantage to Merseyside rivals Liverpool in the title race, with the gap between the Reds and Pep Guardiola's side starting to narrow.

So, Everton fans, a question for you...

Would you ever consider sacrificing three points if it meant Liverpool wouldn't benefit in their pursuit of another title?

Let us know what you think and how you are feeling about Saturday's game