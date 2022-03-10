Varane returns to training

Manchester United have confirmed that Raphael Varane has returned to training after recovering from Covid-19.

The French defender missed Sunday's 4-1 defeat by Manchester City but should be available to face Tottenham at Old Trafford on Saturday.

United's heaviest defeats this season have come when the World Cup winner has been absent.

Edinson Cavani could also return to the United squad after recovering from a groin injury, while Cristiano Ronaldo has resumed individual training as he recovers from a hip problem.