As BBC Radio Newcastle commentator Matthew Raisbeck puts it, Newcastle United "made history" in their 2002-03 Champions League campaign as they became the first side to qualify for the next stage after losing their first three group games.

John Carver explained how everyone reacted when they clinched that remarkable achievement at Feyenoord.

"The whole bench went ballistic," he recalled. "I was part of it. The subs were going crazy, everyone in the staff.

"And then I looked at Sir Bobby and he was just standing there as calmly as anything, telling everyone to calm down."

Newcastle had raced into a two-goal lead in their vital final group game only to be pegged back by their hosts to two apiece.

Craig Bellamy's late winner fired them into the second group stage and Carver confesses he got a bit more excited than his boss.

"When the full-time whistle went, we were celebrating in the dressing room and Speedo [Gary Speed] gave me a big cuddle," he said.

"Bobby told us to stay calm as we hadn't won anything yet. He was playing it down due to his experiences but we went back to the hotel for a few beers and didn't tell him.

"We had to celebrate - it was a magnificent achievement."

