Martin Keown, MOTD2 pundit

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is criticised by Everton fans because of his injury record but I think he is an excellent player who was immensely unlucky to get hurt against Aston Villa.

Calvert-Lewin was very brave, almost too brave really, to attack the ball in the box the way he did and I think anyone who questions him should remember that - and the fact that he didn't want to come off afterwards.

He played on despite having a swelling like you would see in a comic strip and eventually it was clear he could not continue.

Most of the time players get injuries that are not visible, but you could certainly see this one. He tried everything to play on, but he shouldn't really have been allowed to stay on for as long as he did.

Without him, Everton lacked a focal point in their attack, although I did think Arnaut Danjuma ran the channels well when he came on.

However, Sean Dyche clearly needs reinforcements and he was already trying to strengthen his attack before the Villa game.

He is in talks with Southampton striker Che Adams and is reportedly trying to sign Leeds United forward Wilfried Gnonto too. Both of those players are in the Championship, but that's where Everton are shopping right now because they don't have much money to spend.

The Toffees certainly cannot go out and buy expensive players to try and turn things around, so they're going to have to rely on hard work again to make that happen.

