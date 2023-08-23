McGinn 'most nervous I've been for a game in a long time'

Aston Villa captain John McGinn told BBC Scotland it was an odd experience to return to Easter Road as an opponent: "It's the most nervous I've been for a game in a long time. I had butterflies today.

"It was really strange being in the away changing room. I had a special three years here, it's great to be back but it's a good result for us.

"I was at a bit of a crossroads in my career and this club gave me a platform to show what I can do. The supporters took to me very early.

"I told the boys 'don't disrespect Hibs'. I told them they'd be surprised and they were surprised first 15 minutes.

"It was an important game for Hibs, so I'd rather be treated like an opponent and then I got a nice reception at the end."