Beale on Kamara's likely exit, forward pair's return & 'big week'
- Published
Martin Dowden, BBC Sport Scotland
Manager Michael Beale has been speaking to the media before Rangers' trip to face Ross County this weekend.
Here are the main points from the media conference:
Glen Kamara - heavily linked with Leeds - is close to leaving and Beale "wasn't in the mood to persuade anyone to play for Rangers" after an honest conversation when he returned to the club as manager.
The squad is "very loaded" in the positions Ianis Hagi plays, with the Romania international struggling for game-time this season.
Beale welcomed a return to the squad for Tom Lawrence and Kemar Roofe who he sees as "in my thoughts as starters, not back-up players".
Rangers have experienced "probably every emotion" since the start of the season but are in a "positive place" going into a "big week" for the club.
The league is of "paramount importance because of the away defeat to Kilmarnock on the first weekend" and they are keen to make up for that on Saturday.