Kettlewell on Motherwell 'looking good', not pointing fingers & facing Celtic
- Published
Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell has been speaking to the media before the Premiership game with Celtic on Saturday.
Here are they key points from the Fir Park boss.
Despite back-to-back 1-0 defeats Kettlewell says Motherwell are playing well - "all facets of the game are looking good" - and there's "not a lot broken" although they have to be more clinical with their opportunities.
He adds: “At no point do we start to point fingers at an individual or one particular unit in our team."
Kettlewell admits Celtic “carry a major threat” and his side will face a “a team starting to click into gear".
Motherwell's players “have to relish the challenge given how they’ve performed in recent weeks".
Kettlewell is urging his team to be "brave on the ball and get into the final third to try and create chances".