Former Celtic manager Neil Lennon believes Tino Livramento's performance against Manchester City showed he will be a terrific player for Newcastle United.

The right-back joined Newcastle from Southampton last summer in a deal worth up to £40m.

The 20-year-old made his full debut against City in the 1-0 Carabao Cup victory at St James' Park - and Lennon liked what he saw.

"Livramento had a great game. Maybe not so much on the ball in the first half but he had to deal with Jack Grealish and he had to deal with Jeremy Doku and he handled both pretty well," Lennon told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"He’s got Kieran Trippier ahead of him, but the Newcastle fans took to him.

"He defended brilliantly at times, and he looks a good size. The whole back four of Newcastle was put together – Matt Targett, Paul Dummett hadn’t played for a year, Jamaal Lascelles came on to a game – but were really strong.

"They defended resolutely when they needed to and looked a threat on the counter-attack."

Lennon pointed to Eddie Howe's half-time team talk and the introduction of Bruno Guimaraes and Anthony Gordon at the break as being key to the way the game turned.

"Whatever Eddie said - probably 'can we get closer to them?' - worked. And the two changes gave better balance, quality and belief," Lennon added.

"They came out of the blocks and had more territory and created more chances in the first three or four minutes than they had in the first 45.

"The goal came and it was brilliant work by Jacob Murphy, then Joelinton smashed it across the box and Alexander Isak had the easy task to tap it in."

