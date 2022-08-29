Villa send wishes to ex-defender Baker
Aston Villa have sent support to former defender Nathan Baker, who has been forced to retire from the game.
The 31-year-old played over 100 times for Villa across the Premier League and Championship between the 2009-10 and 2016-17 campaigns.
The Bristol City defender has retired on medical grounds after a double concussion.
Everyone at Aston Villa is wishing the best to our former defender Nathan Baker, who has today retired from football on medical grounds. 💜 pic.twitter.com/ByX6D0kA3Z— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) August 29, 2022
