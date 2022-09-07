John Murray, BBC football correspondent

The timing is a surprise. Last night, against Dinamo, was another disappointing performance in a string of disappointing performances this season - but then they've played seven matches.

In the midst of all of that, they're under new ownership and they have spent an extraordinary amount of money in a record-breaking window.

The new squad really hasn't clicked, but he has been given next-to-no time to try and meld them into an effective operation.

This is the man that won them the Champions League last year - and then during what happened earlier this year, Thomas Tuchel was the man in the public eye. He handled that extremely well.

When new owners come in, one of the most dangerous positions to be in is the manager appointed by the previous regime.

His excellent record seems to count for nothing.

