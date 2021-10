Ben White is now the subject of interest from Everton as well as Arsenal. Brighton have already rejected two bids from the Gunners for the 23-year-old England defender, who is valued at £50m. (Mail), external

Meanwhile, Liverpool are monitoring 24-year-old midfielder Yves Bissouma as they seek a replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum. (Liverpool Echo), external

