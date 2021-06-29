Chelsea are determined to hold on to left-back Marcos Alonso this summer, despite Barcelona and Inter Milan expressing interest in the 30-year-old. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish), external

Meanwhile, the Blues are considering a bid for Barcelona midfielder Miralem Pjanic, but would face competition from Juventus and Paris St-Germain for the Bosnia-Herzegovina international, 31. (Sun), external

