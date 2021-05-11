Some 29 years ago, Eric Cantona was celebrating Leeds United becoming champions of England just four months after his arrival from Nimes.

Seven months later - on 26 November 1992 - he made a £1.2m move to fierce rivals Manchester United, who the Whites had pipped to the final First Division title but who then became the dominant Premier League force.

We all remember a time when a transfer was announced and we gasped.

Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards discussed the Premier League transfers that prompted the most shock on the Match of the Day: Top 10 podcast.

"You can't go from Leeds to Manchester United! Cantona was a proper player. I watched him when I was growing up and he was fantastic," said Richards.

"When you are growing up, you want to see a bit of personality and that is what I liked most."

Shearer added: "I don't think anyone could have predicted what Cantona would bring to Manchester United - the arrogance, the swagger, the ability. If you are going to have that arrogance, you've got to have the ability - and he did. He took it to a different level with not caring about anyone else."

Check out the other transfers on the list and rank them yourself

Listen to how they made their selections on BBC Sounds