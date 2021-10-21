Everton have been boosted by the return of Richarlison to full training as the Toffees prepare for Saturday's match against Watford.

The Brazilian forward has missed Everton's last five matches with a knee injury sustained in the win over Burnley last month.

It is a welcome bit of good news on the injury front for Rafael Benitez's side after Abdoulaye Doucoure picked up a foot injury against West Ham last weekend, while forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin has suffered a setback in his recovery from a quad injury.