Leeds v Liverpool: confirmed team news

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa makes one change from the side that drew 1-1 at Burnley before the international break. That sees left-back Junior Firpo come back into the side after missing the game at Turf Moor following a positive Covid-19 test. He replaces centre-back Pascal Struijk, which will see the Whites switch back to a back four, with Stuart Dallas moved back in centre midfield.

Raphinha starts after Fifa lifted the ban on Brazilian players featuring this weekend.

New £25m signing Dan James in on the bench, along with Mateusz Klich, who also returned a positive Covid test to miss the Burnley game.

Leeds: Meslier, Ayling, Junior Firpo, Llorente, Cooper, Phillips, Dallas, Rodrigo, Raphinha, Harrison, Bamford.

Subs: Klaesson, Roberts, James, Struijk, Cresswell, Summerville, Klich, McCarron, Shackleton.