Leeds v Liverpool: confirmed team news
- Published
Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa makes one change from the side that drew 1-1 at Burnley before the international break. That sees left-back Junior Firpo come back into the side after missing the game at Turf Moor following a positive Covid-19 test. He replaces centre-back Pascal Struijk, which will see the Whites switch back to a back four, with Stuart Dallas moved back in centre midfield.
Raphinha starts after Fifa lifted the ban on Brazilian players featuring this weekend.
New £25m signing Dan James in on the bench, along with Mateusz Klich, who also returned a positive Covid test to miss the Burnley game.
Leeds: Meslier, Ayling, Junior Firpo, Llorente, Cooper, Phillips, Dallas, Rodrigo, Raphinha, Harrison, Bamford.
Subs: Klaesson, Roberts, James, Struijk, Cresswell, Summerville, Klich, McCarron, Shackleton.
There are two changes for Liverpool from the 1-1 home draw with Chelsea. One is enforced and sees Diogo Jota start in attack in place of the injured Roberto Firmino.
The other sees Thiago replace Jordan Henderson in midfield.
Like Raphinha for Leeds, Brazilians Fabinho and Alisson both play for the Reds.
James Milner returns to the club at which he begun his career and is on the bench.
Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Van Dijk, Matip, Fabinho, Thiago, Elliott, Mane, Jota, Salah.
Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Milner, Keita, Gomez, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Tsimikas.