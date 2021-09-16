Dyche on new deal, Burnley's tackling & returning players
- Published
Dan Jewell, BBC Radio Lancashire
Sean Dyche has been speaking to the media before Saturday's home Premier League match against Arsenal.
Here are the key lines from the Burnley manager, who has been in charge since October 2012 and just signed a new four-year contract until 2025:
His new deal was “never really in doubt”; the club’s owners made it clear they wanted him to remain involved so it was "always very probable";
He wants to reshape the age profile of the squad and is “playing catch-up” with that, but has made “a good start” with the signings already made;
He said missing much of his children growing up from “little kids” when he arrived at Burnley to “young adults” now “weighs heavy sometimes” but he’s “not precious about it” because “many people in many walks of life have lifestyles that stretch their family life”;
He doesn’t believe his side are overly physical despite a spotlight on their tackling, pointing out it has been 97 games since they received a red card and they are usually “in the middle or at the top” of the fair play league;
Nathan Collins should be “back in amongst it” this week, Kevin Long and Connor Roberts are on the way back but not quite ready yet, while Dale Stephens is “a bit further behind”. Everyone else is fit;
Arsenal are still a good side with a lot of talent, despite a tough start, and the fact they are “clearly going through a transition” under Mikel Arteta.