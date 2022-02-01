Tuesday talking point: Long term stability over short term gain

Chris Forryan, Leicester Till I Die, external

Brendan and Top have been saying all window that the most we could expect was a central defender on loan, but even that didn't happen. A few youngsters that wouldn't make the grade sold, a few that might be loaned out.

With our owners' wealth based on tourism, after Covid we have to reign in our expectations. Yes, I'm disappointed with no signings, is it the end of the world? No.

We are unlikely to be in the relegation fight, and with a season that promises little in the way of a top four finish maybe this is the season to take stock.

£15m spent on Vestergaard pre-season following Fofana's injury was probably £15m we didn't really have to spend.

Yes, it's disappointing not to sign players but with the odd exception (Tielemans), January signings are usually desperate signings which you end up overpaying for. Look at Jonny Evans who we got for a fraction of the cost West Brom were quoting Manchester City in January when we bought him in the summer.

We have to cut our cloth accordingly. Unless Top suddenly discovers oil in Thailand we are where we are. The lower divisions have been littered with clubs that have had unsustainable business plans.

In Top we trust.