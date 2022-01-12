Your Watford gossip round-up

We're nearing the midway point of the January transfer window, so here's your latest round-up of the best Watford transfer gossip to drop so far:

As Claudio Ranieri searches for a new centre-back, Watford have made a bid for Liverpool's Nat Phillips, who the Merseyside club are willing to listen to offers for during this transfer window. (Football Insider), external

The Hornets are also one of the teams in the picture to sign Alexis Flips from Reims, who is valued at around 7m euros. (Footmercato - in French), external

Meanwhile, Watford have told full-back Danny Rose that he will not play for the club again and is free to leave in January. (Sky Sports), external

