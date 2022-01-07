Lawro's FA Cup predictions: Swindon v Man City

Lawro's prediction: 0-3

Swindon have had a turbulent time off the pitch of late so it is great for them to have Premier League leaders Manchester City come to town. It will be a fantastic occasion at the County Ground, which is a 15,000 sell-out, but the Robins are much better on the road than they are at home at the moment.

Pep Guardiola's side survived a scare against another League Two side just down the road in Cheltenham in last year's fourth round, but I don't think this tie will be as close.

Swindon's style is a lot less route-one than Cheltenham's and I can't see there being a culture shock for City, who should be fine even without Guardiola present after he tested positive for Covid-19 this week.

Danny's prediction: 1-2

City will still win, but only by a fine margin.

