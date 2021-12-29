Chelsea v Brighton: What does the form show?

Chelsea have never lost a league game against Brighton, winning 10 and drawing two of their 12 matches. It’s the most the Blues have faced an opponent without ever losing in their league history.

Brighton have never scored in six away league games against Chelsea (D1 L5), with last season’s 0-0 draw their first ever point at Stamford Bridge. In English Football League history, only two sides have ever faced a side more often on the road without scoring – Bradford Park Avenue vs Leyton Orient (8) and Barrow vs Northampton Town (7).

Having lost eight of their first 12 Premier League away games in London (W2 D2), Brighton have lost just three of their last 13 visits to the capital in the competition (W2 D8).