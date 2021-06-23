Brighton say they have received no approach for head coach Graham Potter, despite being on Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy's shortlist to replace Jose Mourinho. (Argus), external

Liverpool defender Nathaniel Phillips is attracting interest from Brighton, Burnley, Newcastle United and Southampton. (Goal), external

Meanwhile, Arsenal could sell 20-year-old French centre-back William Saliba as they close in on the signing of Seagulls defender Ben White, 23. (Football London), external

