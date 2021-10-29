Lawro's predictions: Newcastle v Chelsea

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Newcastle have played all the teams from 13th to 18th in the Premier League and not beaten any of them, so I really don't give them much hope of getting their first win of the season against one of the title contenders, Chelsea.

The Magpies have a glimmer of hope in that Callum Wilson is back fit and scoring for them but, even without Romelu Lukaku leading the line, Chelsea should win this comfortably.

Roger's prediction: Chelsea battered Norwich last week but they are still without Lukaku and I think this will be a lot closer. 1-2

