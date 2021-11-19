Lawro's predictions: Leicester v Chelsea

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Chelsea are still top of the table but they hit a little bump before the international break when they were held at home by Burnley.

I think they might drop more points here too. Every team has had players away on international duty but this is a tricky trip for the Blues, even if they had been able to prepare for it properly.

Jamie Vardy will be lying in wait, and Leicester are going to spark into life sooner or later - they have got too many good players not to find some form eventually.

Zuzu's prediction: Leicester have come off the rails a little bit this season and Chelsea are flying, even with Romelu Lukaku out injured. He was so good for Everton - teams just couldn't stop him. 1-3

