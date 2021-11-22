Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Manchester United's owners really were not expecting - nor wanting - to sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at this point in the season.

That can be seen by the fact that, while Solskjaer is no longer in charge, his coaching staff remain.

Michael Carrick, Kieran McKenna and Mike Phelan all remain in position for Tuesday's trip to Villarreal.

Technical director Darren Fletcher is also expected to be heavily involved in the build-up to the crucial Champions League group game.