Conte on improvements, contract and his vision for Spurs

George Cummins, BBC Sport

Tottenham’s new boss Antonio Conte has been speaking to the media before the trip to Everton on Sunday - his first Premier League game in charge.

Here’s the key lines from his news conference:

  • The Spurs manager apologised for turning up an hour late after a coaching session with his new players overran;

  • Conte acknowledged that "there is a lot of work to do", and when asked on what needs to change, he said: "To have more order on the pitch. Not to be so emotional during the game. To improve the capacity to suffer. We have to improve many aspects";

  • He said he is open to staying longer than his 18-month contract: "The contract is OK for me and my hope is to find the right link and connection with this club for a long time. We can work together for a long time";

  • The Italian is impressed by the infrastructure at Tottenham but says change needs to happen on the pitch: "The club has a great vision outside of the pitch. Now we have to start having a vision on the pitch, on the football pitch. This is important if we want to win."