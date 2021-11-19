How does Watford's season compare with 2019-20?

We're over a quarter of the way through the Premier League campaign already with 11 games played, but how are Watford doing compared with this point in their last top-flight season?

The Hornets finished 19th in their last Premier League campaign and things are looking better this time round, with double the amount of points than they had after 11 matches in 2019-20.

And we want to know how you're feeling about Watford as we exit the third international break of the campaign and enter the extremely busy run-up to the festive period in the league.

Do you think Claudio Ranieri's side will finish higher or lower than the Watford team of 2019-20?

Let us know here