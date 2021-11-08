Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

This was Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds bang at it once more with a relentless desire to pour forward, recover possession and create danger at every twist and turn.

This was the most complete performance of the campaign. Anyone doubting that this thin squad cannot rediscover the intensity required to play 'Bielsa Ball' must think again.

Stuart Dallas and Pascal Struijk were exemplary in keeping United on the front foot and snuffing out problems when required. But the frenetic pace of the game in which Adam Forshaw contributed 85 minutes on his first top-flight start for the Whites meant he deserved a special mention.

The 30-year-old midfielder left to a standing ovation from another magnificently raucous crowd after a measured display in the part of the pitch in which United have struggled this season. Forshaw said afterwards it was emotional because he wanted to prove to himself he could still perform at this level after almost two years out through injury.

Sometimes it's these moments - players overcoming adversity - that are more memorable than the goals, the saves and the tackles we come to watch. In this game we were blessed with them all. The international break will allow us to draw breath.