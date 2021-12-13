Get involved with BBC Radio Merseyside's phone-in

📻 Football phone-in 📻



🎙️ @Carlos1376 hosts from 6pm



📲 Book your call on 0800 731 9333



🗣️ @Iain_Chris & Kathy Keig



🔴 #LFC beat #AVFC 1-0



🔵 #EFC lost 3-1 at #CPFC



⚪️ #TRFC won 1-0 at #ECFC in League Two #SWA



🔊 95.8FM, DAB, Freeview 722 & https://t.co/yqv5ky3GIG pic.twitter.com/vqtx0gUAF9