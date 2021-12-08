Crystal Palace v Everton: Head-to-head stats

Crystal Palace are winless in their past 13 Premier League meetings with Everton (drawn seven, lost six) since a 3-2 away win in September 2014.

Everton are unbeaten in 10 Premier League away games against Crystal Palace (drawn five, lost five), since a 1-0 loss in October 1994. In their top-flight history, only against Preston (11 between 1897 and 1911) and Liverpool (15 between 1899 and 1914) have they had longer unbeaten away runs.

All four of Wilfried Zaha’s Premier League goals for Crystal Palace this season have been the opening goal of the game, with three of those ending up being the game’s winning strike. The Ivorian has scored just once in his 11 Premier League games against Everton, and has never been on the winning side against the Toffees.