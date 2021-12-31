Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

Steven Gerrard is due back at work today after his period of Covid isolation, which saw him miss the Chelsea game on Boxing Day, and would have kept him away from Elland Road on Tuesday had Villa’s game at Leeds gone ahead.

Like surely every other manager at the moment, the first question towards him is likely to be on the fitness or Covid status of his players.

John McGinn also missed the Chelsea game but it seems is expected to be available for Brentford, and will surely return to the team if so.

Probably also in common with every other manager, he will most likely be asked about transfer plans now that the window is almost upon us.

There has been some speculation about the future of Axel Tuanzebe, on loan from Manchester United but now apparently coveted in Italy. Whether the club will commit too heavily on transfer activity mid-season after a recent change of manager is an interesting discussion point; many clubs find better value in the summer unless there is a particularly pressing need.

Some of those on the fringes are likely to leave, at least temporarily. Few managers give clear messages of their intentions unless deals are all but certain, but it is unlikely that will stop Gerrard’s words being pored over for even the slightest hint.