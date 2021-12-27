It's "too early" to say Antonio Conte has turned things around at Spurs, but former West Ham midfielder Nigel Reo-Coker concedes it's been a good start for the Italian manager.

Conte is unbeaten in seven Premier League games in charge at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and his side are six points off the top four with three games in hand after beating Crystal Palace yesterday.

"He's taken over a team people were doubting and implemented a plan even though it's halfway through the season," Reo-Coker told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"He's definitely made an impact in their aggression and how players break their necks to get forward.

"But it's too early to say he's turned it round. When Spurs are up there competing for the title, I'll think he's achieved that."

Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards gives Conte more credit but agrees what the ex-Chelsea boss has achieved is what he would have expected.

"Spurs have a top-six squad," he said. "Conte has now got them back into that position."

Listen to the full discussion on Spurs from 21'06 on BBC Sounds