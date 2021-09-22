Team news: Chelsea v Aston Villa

Edouard Mendy will miss Chelsea's Carabao Cup third-round tie against Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues goalkeeper is still battling a hip complaint, and faces a race to be fit for Saturday's Premier League encounter with Manchester City.

Christian Pulisic is also a doubt as the forward recovers from an ankle issue.

Emi Buendia could return for Aston Villa after being an unused substitute in the 3-0 win over Everton following his return from Croatia - where he had been training to avoid quarantine following international duty - earlier that day.

John McGinn is likely to miss out after coming off against the Toffees with concussion, while Leon Bailey is unlikely to be risked after a quad injury and Trezeguet (knee) is a long-term absentee.

