Aston Villa midfielder Aaron Ramsey has been called up by England Under-21s for their U21 Euro qualifier against Kosovo on Tuesday.

Ramsey joins the squad after Liverpool's Harvey Elliott and Tottenham's Ryan Sessegnon were forced to withdraw with injuries.

The 18-year-old was initially part of Ian Foster’s England U19s group, but he will now join up with the Lee Carsley's squad as they prepare to take on Kosovo.