Potter not paying attention to 'noise' amid Newcastle links

Brighton head coach Graham Potter says he does not pay attention to the "noise" surrounding his future after being linked with the Newcastle United job.

Following the Saudi Arabian-backed takeover of the Magpies, the future of boss Steve Bruce remains unclear - with Potter among a host of names rumoured to be in contention for the job after leading Brighton to their best start to a Premier League season.

"I feel a little bit for the supporters because they have to read speculation or they have to read false headlines that aren't correct," said Potter.

"It was probably less than a year ago that there was a lot of the opposite noise around whether you're doing a good job, or whether it's time to move on for me, that type of stuff.

"With football it can change quickly and I don't pay too much attention to the noise from the outside. I don't trust the positive noise that much, and I don't get too carried away if it's negative."