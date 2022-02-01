The January transfer window has 'slammed' shut, it's been all change at Everton with Donny van de Beek and Dele Alli brought in on deadline day to play under new manager Frank Lampard.

Here is what you thought of the club's January business:

Francis: Frank Lampard - can he communicate with this group of players? Fragile egos post-appalling run of results will need strengthening and team cohesion needs building. No doubt there is talent with addition of Donny van de Beek and Dele Alli, but defensively? Couple of good results could turn it around.

Daniel: Falling behind the pack in recent times, need to slow down the issue of throwing money at problems and start making more shrewd investments, as well as better coordination and planning from the board in their decision-making.

What did you make of Everton's January transfer window? Let us know your thoughts