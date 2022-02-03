Frank Lampard has added former Chelsea and England team-mate Ashley Cole to his backroom staff at Everton.

The former left-back has left his role at Chelsea's academy to become the Toffees' first-team coach.

Cole told the club website: "I was thrilled when Frank asked me to join him at Everton.

"This is a brilliant opportunity with a fantastic club. I am coming here to work hard and try to help bring success to Everton.

“The chance to link up again with Frank was another huge draw. He is an excellent manager and leader. With the rest of the staff here, we have everything in place for what we want to achieve together."