Dominant West Ham give fans night to remember

Emma Jones, BBC Radio London

The great thing about sport is that it can be unpredictable. But it can also stick to the script.

Once again, 60,000 fans were back at London Stadium, hoping to see in real life the kind of football West Ham have been playing to empty stands for too long.

And they got exactly what they had been waiting for.

Leicester may not have been at full strength and also had to play for most of the match with 10 men, but even before their red card, West Ham looked dominant.

While Michail Antonio has made the headlines with his record-breaking goals, and kissing his cardboard cut out, Pablo Fornals and Said Benrahma showed that a possible Jesse Lingard-shaped hole could be filled by others.

David Moyes says he is hoping to add to this squad before the window closes. But he only wants to bring in players who will make this team better.

Some of the fans heading home were singing about West Ham winning the league. It is clearly very early days. But with some winnable matches to come, the table is looking good at the moment.