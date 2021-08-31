Time running out for Rodriguez & Everton

Phil McNulty, chief football writer

Everton may have unloaded one unwanted start in Moise Kean after he went back to Juventus on loan but what about another?

James Rodriguez is as out of Rafael Benitez's plans as out can be, but as yet no takers after the difficulties surrounding a proposed cash-plus-player deal involving Porto's Colombian winger Luis Diaz hindered that move.

It is a desperate situation for both parties as the clock ticks down, with Everton trying to find a way to move Rodriguez's expensive salary off the bill and the Colombian wondering if anyone will take him on.

A move suits both parties but time is running out.

