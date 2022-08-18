New West Ham signing Thilo Kehrer says he is ready to play against Viborg in Europa Conference League qualifying tonight if needed by David Moyes.

On what attracted him to join the Hammers, the defender said: "Obviously it’s a very big club. It’s the biggest league in the world which is very attractive and in general the talks with the manager, all the positive messages that I got from all the fans, all the love and excitement."

Kehrer has 20 caps for Germany and played 27 league games for Paris St-Germain last season.

For fans who haven't yet seen him play, he described his approach as: "Very dynamic, athletic style with clean passing, aggressive defending in the duels and I think I have a good header. I’m not the tallest defender but I can jump pretty high so it’s balancing.

"My biggest goal now is to get to know everybody, to get into the team and integrate myself as quick as possible and grow with the team and create a good vibe and team spirit and go on having good games together."