Liverpool v Newcastle: Head-to-head record
Liverpool have scored more Premier League goals against Newcastle (109) than they have against any other opponent. Meanwhile, only against Manchester United (113) have Newcastle conceded more goals in the competition than they have against Liverpool.
Newcastle are winless in 11 Premier League games against Liverpool (D4 L7), since a 2-0 home win in December 2015 under Steve McClaren.
Since his first Premier League appearance at Anfield in February, no Liverpool player has more home Premier League goals than Luis Díaz (6 in 10 games). In Premier League history, only Fernando Torres (9) has scored more Premier League goals in his first 10 home appearances for the Reds.
Newcastle manager Eddie Howe has lost his last eight Premier League matches against Liverpool since a 2-2 draw at Anfield with Bournemouth in April 2017. Only Gary Megson, between 1995 and 2009, has ever lost nine consecutive Premier League matches against Liverpool as a manager.