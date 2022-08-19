Malky Mackay had the midas touch at Ross County last season, delivering an eye-catching brand of adventurous football to secure a rare top-six finish.

It took them a while to kick into gear though, with a 10-game winless start, and County are again slow out of the blocks as the only Premiership side yet to pick up a point.

That makes it six straight league defeats for Mackay, who is having to recalibrate his forward line after the departure of key men Regan Charles-Cook and Joseph Hungbo.

With matches against big hitters Celtic and Hearts now out of the way, Mackay attempts to get County's season up and running on Saturday against his friend and former Old Firm rival Derek McInnes' Kilmarnock.

Premiership newcomers Killie have taken one point from a similarly tough opening, shipping seven goals in back-to-back defeats to Rangers and Celtic. Keeping County pointless would be the perfect tonic.