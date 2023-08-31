Aston Villa book place in Europa Conference League group stage

Aston Villa booked their place in the Europa Conference League group stage after another convincing win over managerless Hibernian.

Unai Emery's side won 3-0 in the qualifying play-off second leg at Villa Park after their 5-0 win in the first leg.

Jhon Duran set the tone for an easy night for the hosts with a 12th-minute opener.

Leon Bailey and Matty Cash extended the advantage for Unai Emery's men as Hibs crumbled under Villa's pressure.

The draw for the Europa Conference League group stage will take place at 13:30 BST on Friday.