Matty Renton, The Magpie Channel TV, external

What a week it’s been for the Toon Army! A trip to Milan midweek saw the Geordies takeover the Italian city while the players battled on the pitch for a point in their first Champions League game in more than two decades.

This was now the first real test, how will the squad cope with two games in a week, from the San Siro to Sheffield. Well, better than anyone could have imagined!

Newcastle players wrote their names in the history books with Sundays EIGHT nil win over Sheffield United - becoming the first team in premier league history to score eight goals with eight separate goal scorers. A remarkable stat and achievement which could be the turning point in their season.

It hasn’t been an easy start to the campaign for Eddie Howe, neither was the fixture list though. The performance and result against the Blades is a real statement and response to the doubters. Pundits and fans were questioning the English manager's credentials to how far he could take the Magpies this year (outrageous after last season’s achievements) and this is a reminder that he’s one of the best coaches in the Premier League.

Another reminder; Howe matched Newcastle United’s highest ever Premier League win, which was against United’s neighbours Sheffield Wednesday back in 1999 - following in the footsteps of another managerial great, the late Sir Bobby Robson.